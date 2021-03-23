Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages suffered value decline in 2020, but this was driven by poor performance of NH soft drinks. There were also significant price rises, which dampened value growth. NH hot drinks, on the other hand, performed well, with value growth more double that of 2019, particularly NH other hot drinks, with value sales more than doubling, though from a very small base. NH fruit/herbal tea, which is a much more significant product area, also performed well. Value growth of NH hot dri…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368569-naturally-healthy-beverages-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lactose-free-dairy-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-seals-and-gaskets-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Beverages in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

NH hot drinks performs well, but is dragged down by NH soft drinks

Fomento retains strong lead thanks to dominance of NH bottled water

Consumers go back to basics in search of good health

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price stabilisation will benefit imported brands over forecast period

Products targeting digestive and women’s health expected to register value growth over forecast period

Foodservice helping to educate consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105