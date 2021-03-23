Maltitol Market Report: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players, Latest Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020 to 2028

Global Maltitol Market Size study, By Form (Powder, Syrup) By Application (Fermented Products, Hard Candies, Cream filling, Chocolate, Coating, Chewing-gum, Fruit filling, Ice-cream, Fondant) By end use (Bakery, Confectionary, Diary, Frozen food, Pharmaceutical) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Maltitol Market is valued approximately at USD 0.18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Maltitol is considered under the sugar alcohol category and is used as a sugar substitute. Maltitol also appears under names like sorbitol and xylitol. The chemical name maltitol is 4-O-?-glucopyranosyl-D-sorbitol. Maltitol has similar properties to saccharose and can offer between 70 and 90 per cent sweetness as saccharose. Growth in the food & beverage industry along with growth in the pharmaceutical industry will be the main drivers in this market. For instance, as per Statista, food and beverage sector is expected to generate revenue of about $336,838 million by 2024 from $101,095 million in 2017. increasing inclination to consume food and beverages free of sugar or low in sugar will boost the maltitol market. Increasing population, growing urbanization, changing food preferences would be the opportunity factors. Increasing regulations along with rising maltitol side effects is the restraining factor.

The regional analysis of global Maltitol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. It is estimated that highly escalated population growth and increased spending capacity, particularly in countries such as China and India, will boost the growth of the food and pharmaceutical industry, as well as increased health awareness and consumption of sugar-free and low-sugar products in Asia Pacific will make Maltitol a prominent market. Europe and North America are expected to be promising maltitol market due to increased health and dental awareness due to high sugar-free or low sugar-containing products. The increased inclination to consume natural products will also have a positive impact on the North American and European markets

Major market player included in this report are:

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd,

Roquette Frres,

Ingredion,

Cargill Incorporated,

Dancheng CAIXIN Sugar Industry Co.Ltd,

Gillco Ingredients,

MC-Towa International Sweeteners CO., Ltd.,

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.,

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Syrup

By Application

Fermented Products

Hard Candies

Cream filling

Chocolate

Coating

Chewing-gum

Fruit filling

Ice-cream

Fondant

By end use

Bakery

Confectionary

Diary

Frozen food

Pharmaceutical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Maltitol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

