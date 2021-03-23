UV lamps Market Report: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players, Latest Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020 to 2028

Global UV lamps Market Size study, By Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves, Controller Units, Others (Power Supply Units, Solenoid Valves, Sensors, and Wiping Systems), By Power Rating (Low, Medium, High) By Deployment Mode (Module, Wall Mounted, Others (Cabinet and Fixed)) By Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, Surface Disinfection) By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243313/Global UV lamps Market Size study, By Co#sample
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global UV lamps market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with wavelengths of between 400 nm and 100 nm. The UV light is divided roughly into three wavelengths: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. This study includes UV-C, also recognized as germicidal UV-with wavelengths varying from 100 nm to 280 nm-to disinfect or deactivate bacteria, viruses and other pathogens’ DNA and RNA. ; Thus, their ability to multiply is inhibited. With new applications such as disinfection, i.e. the air and water purification system that works on UV-C technology, the UV LED market is expected to grow. New technological advances such as mercury lamp replacement, flux density, and high performance with the high wavelength also promote the growth of the UV LED market. For instance, In 2018, Trojan Technologies enhanced its technology for UV lamps and UV water disinfection equipment and technology for sleeve cleanup and automation controls. This newer UV water disinfection systems from Trojan technologies promise substantial labor, energy and maintenance savings. Similarly, Nichia, Japan-based LED manufacturer, launched 280 nm UVC NCSU334A deep blue ultra-violet output LEDs in April 2019 with the aim of addressing the increasing demand for air sterilization and water purification utilizing solid-state light.The UVC technology is expected to grow at the highest rate of growth in the coming years as it is mainly used for germicidal & sterilization, protein analysis, and other medical and sterilization segment applications. Manufacturing complexities coupled with enormous investment in manufacturing processes may be the restraining factor.
The regional analysis of global UV Lamps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World The UV light stabilizers market in North America dominated the global industry. It is expected that the region will be driven by increased housing projects and technological advances in the furniture and construction industries coupled with EPA’s stringent environmental regulations. Stagnant growth in the European wood packaging industry is expected to reduce demand from the regional industry over the forecast period while REACH ‘s strict environmental regulations are expected to emerge as a major growth opportunity. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth due to the development of construction and application areas for furniture in Japan, India , China and Taiwan.
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243313/Global UV lamps Market Size study, By Co#inquiry
Major market player included in this report are:
Xylem Inc.
Calgon Carbon Corporation,
Trojan Technologies Inc.,
Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
Halma PLC,
Heraeus Holding Gmbh,
Severn Trent PLC,
Xenex Disinfection Services LLC,
OSRAM GmbH and
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
UV Lamps
Reactor Chambers
Quartz Sleeves
Controller Units
Others (Power Supply Units, Solenoid Valves, Sensors, and Wiping Systems)
By Power Rating
Low
Medium
High
By Deployment Mode:
Module
Wall Mounted
Others (Cabinet and Fixed)
By Application:
Water and Wastewater Disinfection
Process Water Disinfection
Air Disinfection
Surface Disinfection
By End User:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Municipal
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243313
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global UV Lamps Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Click to know more about product @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243313/Global UV lamps Market Size study, By Co
________________________________________https://bisouv.com/