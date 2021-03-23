Sulfamic acid Market Report: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players, Latest Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020 to 2028

Global Sulfamic acid Market Size study, by Form (Crystal Powder Liquid Others), By End Use (Paper & Pulp production, Electroplating and Electro-refining, Plastic, Sulphation and Sulphamation, Chlorine Stabilization, Dyes and Pigments), By Industry (Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Agriculture/Animal Feed Others Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Sulfamic acid Market is valued approximately at USD 0.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sulfamic acid is a chemically formulated, molecular compound (H3NSO3). It is a compound which is water-soluble and colorless in various applications. Also known as amidosulfuric acid, amidosulfonic acid, sulfamidic acid, and aminosulfonic is sulfamic acid. Sulfamates are also sulfamic acid by-products. Sulfamic acid is predominantly a predecessor for sweet-tasting mixtures. Sulfamic acid is the primary raw material for the different chemical product, which is a substantial fire retardant and herbicide for household by-products that drives regional demand. High demand in the various industrial applications and rising demand for personal care products in the market are the major factors boosting the growth of the sulfamic acid market. The personal care industry is experiencing robust growth that positively influences the market for sulfamic acids. The use of sulfamic acid in personal care products is considered healthy, and that there is an increase in demand for the product. One of the main factors contributing to consumer growth is the increased spending on cosmetic products. For instance, as per Statista, the per capita spending on color cosmetics in Brazil on an average was about $9.5 per person in 2016 that is expected to be valued about $10.8 per person by 2021. Similarly, in South Korea, consumer spending on cosmetics shopping has increased to $6.9 billion in 2016 from $6.3 billion in 2014. However, key factors that restrict the overall growth of the sulfamic acid market are health-related concerns such as, It can also cause cancer-related and cellular level changes in health-related issues if used over an extended period of time and government regulations.

The regional analysis of global sulfamic acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. There is an increasing demand for sulfamic acid in the paper manufacturing and cosmetics industries in the North American region. Asia Pacific region contributes a considerable market share. In the Asia Pacific region, China is driving demand for sulfamic acid as there are several major players on the market as well as some of the medium-sized firms producing sulfamic acid. It is expected that the expanding chemical industry will drive sulfamic acid demand in the Asia Pacific region. There is a growing demand for the cosmetic products in the developed countries of North America, which in turn drives the sulfamic acid market. In the personal care industry demand for sulfamic acid has expanded market growth in Latin America.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

