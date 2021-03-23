PVC Pipe Market Report: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players, Latest Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020 to 2028

Global PVC Pipe Market Size study, by Type (Chlorinated PVC Pipe, Unplasticized PVC Pipe, and Plasticized PVC Pipe), By Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, and Sewerage), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global PVC Pipe Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growing penetration of PVC pipes in numerous sectors such as Construction, Irrigation, water supply along with many others use PVC pipes of various degrees. Over the years, PVC pipes have been quite common due to their light weight, ease of installation and low maintenance. In the worldwide demand for plastic pipes, PVC pipes have started to enter the valve sector in recent years. The increasing penetration of PVC pipes in pharmaceutical industry propels the growth of the market. For instance, according to the results of the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the pharmaceutical sector experienced a sales estimate of $35.9 billion worldwide in 2016. Flexible PVC pipes are commonly used in the manufacture of oxygen pads, tubing and bags for blood transfusions, drips and so on. This improves the opportunities for growth in the demand for PVC pipes in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the increase in investment in R&D, the increase in demand for PVC pipes in various applications and the excellent physical properties of these pipes are driving demand among the various end users. PVC pipes are typically used in the building industry for the development of sewage and wastewater networks and for the delivery of water. Nevertheless, factors such as carcinogenic properties of PVC and environmental toxicity can impede the growth of the business. The market for PVC pipes is projected to rise dramatically in all regions due to the physical properties and opportunities they generate for various market players. Sewer & drain is the most profitable technology preceded by water storage, drainage, plumbing, etc. Significant demand for PVC pipes in various industries and infrastructural developments in emerging economies is projected to boost demand for PVC pipes in the global market. EPA, REACH and other legislative agencies have laid out specific recommendations for the usage of PVC components in various sectors in order to regulate and protect the rights of customers. Asia-Pacific is the key area that drives demand for PVC pipe products due to a rise in the building and irrigation market.

The regional analysis of global PVC Pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. As a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region, global demand for PVC pipes is dominated by Asia-Pacific. In addition, significant investments in the agricultural and chemical industries have had a positive impact on the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Polypipe Group Plc

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc

China Lesso Group Holding Limited

Egeplast International Gmbh

Finolex Industry Ltd

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Ipex Management Inc

Jm Eagle, Inc

Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International Gmbh

Plastika, AS

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Application:

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global PVC Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

