Cell Counting Market Report: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Players, Latest Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2020 to 2028

Global Cell Counting Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Consumables and Accessories and Instruments), by Application (Research Applications, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications and Industrial Applications), by End-Users (Research Institutes Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Other End Users) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Cell Counting Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cell counting is a method used for counting cells for medical applications, and research and clinical activities. Cell counting is used for the medical diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cell counts in liquid media is expressed in cells per unit of volume or concentration. Cell Counting is being highly demanded during coronavirus pandemic, as cell counting helps to diagnose the cell count and function of T cells and cytokines concentrations in COVID-19 patients. The funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis and growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 26th August 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments, a manufacture and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. This acquisition will enable BioTek to expand Agilents growing presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthens the companys position in the large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas. Whereas, high cost of cell analysis instruments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cell Counting market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cell Counting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing number of proteomics, genomics, and stem cell research activities; increasing research funding; increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and the growing trend of research infrastructure modernization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck Kgaa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Corning

Tecan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Consumables

Accessories and Instruments

by Application:

Research Applications

Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

Industrial Applications

By End-Users:

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cell Counting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

