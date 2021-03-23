Arthritis Drug Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Novartis, Amgen, Pfizer

Arthritis drugs are used to treat joint inflammation. Arthritis may affect a single joint or many. Arthritis affects people of all ages, genders, and races, and it is the leading cause of disability in the United States. The most common signs of arthritis are joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. According to reports, over 50 million adults and 300,000 children suffer from arthritis. It is more common in women than in men, and it affects people over the age of 65. Rheumatoid arthritis has a global annual incidence of 3 cases per 10,000 people and a prevalence rate of 1%, rising with age and peaking between the ages of 35 and 50. Throughout the forecast period, rising cases of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis will drive market development.

Latest released the research study on Global Arthritis Drug Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Arthritis Drug Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Arthritis Drug Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Amgen Inc. (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany) and Sanofi S.A. (France).

Arthritis Drug Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Synthetic DMARDs, Biological DMARDs, NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Analgesics), Application (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, E-Commerce), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Arthritis (Degenerative Arthritis (Osteoarthritis), Inflammatory Arthritis (Rheumatoid Arthritis), Infectious Arthritis, Metabolic Arthritis)

Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence in geriatric population especially women

Growing Use of Use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Market Trends

Self-Awareness And Pro-Activeness To Seek Treatment

Roadblocks

High Cost Of Arthritis Drugs

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Arthritis Drug Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Arthritis Drug market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Arthritis Drug Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Arthritis Drug

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Arthritis Drug Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Arthritis Drug market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Arthritis Drug Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Arthritis Drug Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

