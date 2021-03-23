IoT Cloud Platforms Market to See Booming Growth | Microsoft, Google, IBM

The rising number of IoT devices in various application areas will help to boost the global IoT Cloud Platforms market in the forecasted period. An IoT platform works on a multi-layer technology that manages, processes, and transfers the information to and from connected devices with the help of the Internet. Millions of wearable devices have been deployed across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak for various applications such as healthcare, environmental monitoring, work-from-home infrastructure, VPN networking, and collaboration tools. IoT cloud platforms play a crucial role in connecting these devices to the internet. Thus, the IoT cloud platform market has a positive impact across the world.

Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Key manufacturers include AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), SAP (Germany), PTC (United States), Samsung (South Korea)

IoT Cloud Platforms Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Building and Home Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Offering (Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services))



Market Trend:

The cost-effective and the easy deployment cloud data storage and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies

Increasing adoption of wearables

Market Drivers:

The rising adoption of intelligent and connected devices and the increased operational efficiency are some of the vital aspects

Growth in the adoption of a work-from-home policy

Market Restraints:

The absence of IoT technology skills and the absence of uniform IoT standards

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global IoT Cloud Platforms market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global IoT Cloud Platforms

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global IoT Cloud Platforms market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

