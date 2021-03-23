Global Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages benefitted from COVID-19, with current retail value growth higher than in 2019. NH fruit and herbal tea performed strongly and NH juice performed stronger than other juice product areas. Popular flavours in juice in 2020 were super fruit flavours such as mango, pomegranate and mixes with ginger and lime etc. These flavours are perceived to boost immunity and general wellbeing. However, though retail channels benefitted from COVID-19, there was a steep value decline th…

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Bulgaria report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Beverages in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

NH fruit and herbal tea strong performer as consumers look for natural health benefits in light of COVID-19

No major changes in competitive landscape in 2020

Tea continues to be the growth driver in NH hot drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Naturally healthy beverages less expensive than other health and wellness beverages and will perform well over forecast period

Flavoured carbonated water gains share as substitute for regular carbonates

NH tea poised for high growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

….continued

