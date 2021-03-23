Demulsifier Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Global Size, Status and Forecast, Market Strategy, Outlook and Product Development, Market Segmentation By And Region, Type and Application

Global Demulsifier Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Oil Soluble and Water Soluble), by Application (Crude Oil, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Demulsifier Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Demulsifier are chemical intermediates, formulated into blends and applied in the field, reduces the interfacial tension between hydrocarbon and water. These are added to bring about the demulsification of the water in oil emulsion, as it prevents repeated formation of oil emulsion due to decrease of mechanical strength which is formed on the surface of water drops. Demulsifier helps dehydration and separation of liquid phases, which leads to improved quality of the separated hydrocarbon. Demulsifier is used in various application such as sludge oil treatment, lubricant manufacturing, oil-based power plants, petro refineries, crude oil, and others. Moreover, the COVID-19 Pandemic has increase the demand of Demulsifier, as increase in crude oil production post COVID-19 pandemic, is a factor responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. The introduction of new product and services along with other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 10th October 2019, Nouryon launched new range of demulsifiers that provide oil producers with a more sustainable option to separate crude oil from natural gas and water. However, the stringent environmental legislation and geopolitical issues in the Middle East & Africa is the major factor restraining the growth of global Demulsifier market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Demulsifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Middle East is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nouryon

Baker Hughes Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Croda International Plc

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

by Application:

Crude Oil

Petro Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil-based Power Plants

Sludge Oil Treatment

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Demulsifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

