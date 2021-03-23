Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Global Size, Status and Forecast, Market Strategy, Outlook and Product Development, Market Segmentation By And Region, Type and Application

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human-Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors and Industrial 3D Printing), by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, Functional Safety and PAM), by Industry (Process Industries and Discrete Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market is valued approximately USD 139.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial control systems integrate industrial software and hardware with network connectivity devices to support industrial infrastructure. Industrial controls & Factory automation systems help to deduct the operational cost of manufacturing and standardize the manufacturing process for improving quality. Industrial Control and Factory Automation also saves manpower cost by reducing labor in factories, quality control & auditing and minimizing the cost of rework as robots are highly effective and low on errors. The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is being highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations and are adapting the use of Industrial Control and Factory Automation for further organization operations. Moreover, transformation of traditional factories into smart factories owing to advancements in technologies, rise in adoption of robots in global manufacturing industry, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products and growing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote adoption of industrial automation are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to the report of IFR organization, in 2018, industrial robots installation increased 422,271 units globally that is expected to increase further by 12% by 2022. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments for industrial control and factory automation systems and solutions are the major factors restraining the growth of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the technological innovations and the high adoption of automation technologies in various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
ABB
Emerson
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
General Electric
Rockwell Automation
Honeywell
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Omron Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Component:
Industrial Robots
Machine Vision
Control Valves
Field Instruments
Human-Machine Interface
Industrial PC
Sensors
Industrial 3D Printing
by Solution:
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Functional Safety
Plant Asset Management (PAM)
By Industry:
Process Industries
Discrete Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
