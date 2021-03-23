Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Global Size, Status and Forecast, Market Strategy, Outlook and Product Development, Market Segmentation By And Region, Type and Application

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Broad-based LIMS and Industry-specific LIMS), by Component (Services and Software), by Deployment Model (On-premise LIMS, Cloud-based LIMS and Remotely Hosted LIMS), by Industry (Life Science, Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Chemical, Food & Beverage and Agriculture, Environmental Testing Laboratories and Other Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software-based laboratory and information management system. It has the following features including data tracking support, flexible architecture, and data exchange interfaces, which fully support its use in regulated environments. LIMS can also use for enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and LIMS tools can manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS and rising R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 12th July, Abbott launched STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, a laboratory information management system, to support integration with various types of platforms and manage data from product concept to consumer. However, high maintenance and service costs are the major factors restraining the growth of global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the significant investment in new technologies, growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

LabWare, Inc.

Labvantage Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Lablynx, Inc.

Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions, Inc.

Genologics, Inc. (An Illumina Company)

Labworks Llc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Broad-based LIMS

Industry-specific LIMS

By Component:

Services

Software

By Deployment Model:

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely Hosted LIMS

By Industry:

Life Science

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage and Agriculture

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

