Orthopedic Devices Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Global Size, Status and Forecast, Market Strategy, Outlook and Product Development, Market Segmentation By And Region, Type and Application

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size study, by Product (Accessories, Surgical Devices), by Application (Hip, Knee, Spine, Cranio-Maxillofacial, Dental, Sports Injuries and Extremities and Trauma) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Orthopedic Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 38.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An orthopedic device is a type of medical device used to alleviate the body posture through healing the deformities and reinstate the normal skeletal function either replacing or reinforcing the injured part. The devices are usually fabricated, using stainless steel and titanium alloy for strength, as well as plastic coating that acts as artificial cartilage. The most common medical devices for orthopedic are rods, plates, screws, and pins, which are extensively used for fixing fractured bones while they restore. These innovations with modern diagnostic procedures have substantially lowered the need for complicated surgical procedures in orthopedics, which is likely to accelerate the market growth worldwide. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of orthopedic disorder due to the growing geriatric population, along with the increasing number of product launches and other initiatives opt by market players are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Medtronic Plc launched a new demineralized bone matrix product namely, Grafton (TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) bone grafting product in Japan. Similarly, in March 2019, Stryker corporation revealed a launch of a new visualization platform which is primarily developed to improve orthopaedical surgical productivity and the patient experience. Therefore, such key strategies adopted by market players are expected to accelerate the demand for Orthopedic Devices around the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world initiating the shutdown of much-civilized life, which resulted that medical device companies are highly insulated from economic disruptions due to which demand for orthopedic device are greatly affecting. This is due to the healthcare facilities and organization are mainly focused on treating patients with COVID-19, and thus, surgical procedures are likely to put on hold. Therefore, this factor will inhibit the usage of orthopedic devices. However, the high cost involved in orthopedic implants treatment and stringent FDA regulation & biocompatibility issues are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Orthopedic Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures, along with the presence of new technology-based device manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorder, growing geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Orthopedic Devices market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew plc

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Conmed Corporation

DJO Global, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Accessories

Surgical Devices

By Application:

Hip

Knee

Spine

Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

Dental

Sports Injuries and Extremities and Trauma (SET)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Orthopedic Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

