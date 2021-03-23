Covid-19 Impact on Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | ALTYS Technologies, ATRiCS, ERA a.s, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas S.A.

Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
The global advanced guidance and control system for surface movement (A-SMGCS) market is witnessing rapid growth and is projected to expand substantially in the next few years. A-SMGCS is a device that provides guidance, routing and tracking for vehicle and aircraft control to maintain the declared rate of surface movement under various weather conditions including operational level of visibility (AVOL) inside the aerodrome while retaining the necessary safety level.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
– ALTYS Technologies
– ATRiCS
– ERA a.s.
– Honeywell International
– Indra Sistemas S.A.
– Leonardo S.p.a.
– Saab
– Searidge Technologies
– TERMA
– Thales Group
The global study on Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.
Market segmentation, by airport types:
- Commercial Airport
- Military Airport.
Market segmentation, by applications:
- Surveillance
- Planning
- Guidance, And Routing
Market segmentation, by offering:
- Hardware
- Software
