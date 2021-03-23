Global Vibration Isolators Market in UK Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Vibration isolation is the process of isolating an object, such as a piece of equipment, from the source of vibrations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vibration Isolators in UK, including the following market information:

UK Vibration Isolators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Vibration Isolators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Vibration Isolators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Vibration Isolators Market 2019 (%)

The global Vibration Isolators market was valued at 434.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 560.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Vibration Isolators market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vibration Isolators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vibration Isolators production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Vibration Isolators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Vibration Isolators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Elastomeric Isolators

Mechanical Isolators

Air Isolators Mounts

Compact Pneumatic Isolator

Others

Elastomeric isolators and mechanical isolators are the most commonly used type , which separately took about 42% and 31% market share in 2018.

UK Vibration Isolators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Vibration Isolators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Architecture

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By application, industrial manufacturing is the largest segment, with consumption market share of about 30% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vibration Isolators Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vibration Isolators Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Vibration Isolators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Vibration Isolators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trelleborg

ITT Enidine Inc.

Newport Corporation

Eaton

LORD Corporation

GMT Rubber

Fibet Group

H.A. King

Liansheng Technology

VibraSystems Inc.

AV Industrial Products Ltd

EandB Rubber Metal Products

Anti-Vibration Methods (Rubber) Co Ltd

Mackay Consolidated

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vibration Isolators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Vibration Isolators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Vibration Isolators Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Vibration Isolators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Vibration Isolators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Vibration Isolators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vibration Isolators Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Vibration Isolators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Vibration Isolators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Vibration Isolators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Vibration Isolators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vibration Isolators Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Vibration Isolators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vibration Isolators Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Vibration Isolators Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vibration Isolators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Elastomeric Isolators

4.1.3 Mechanical Isolators

4.1.4 Air Isolators Mounts

4.1.5 Compact Pneumatic Isolator

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Vibration Isolators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Architecture

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Electronics

5.1.6 Industrial Manufacturing

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Vibration Isolators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Trelleborg

….continued

