Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis, Market Outlook, Demand, Key Player and Forecast

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Route of Administration (Oral. Parenteral), by Lines of Chemotherapy (First-line Chemotherapy, Second-line Chemotherapy), by Molecule Type (Small Molecule, Biologics) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, which is characterized by an intensification of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. This type of cancer is usually complex to identify because in most people it normally does not show symptoms at the earlier stages. While, gastric cancer is quite rare as compared to other forms of cancer. There are some other factors of gastric cancer that include certain diseases and conditions such as lymphoma, tumors in other parts of the digestive system, stomach polyps and many more. For these reasons, several chemotherapy drugs are used to treat gastric cancer, including: 5-FU (fluorouracil), frequently given along with leucovorin (folinic acid), Capecitabine (Xeloda), Carboplatin, and many more. High incidences of gastric cancer among people owing to unhealthy diet, increasing number of obesity cases and growing elderly population are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimated that around 28,000 new cases of stomach cancer in 2017. Also, NCI estimates that stomach cancer is about 1.7 percent of new cancer cases in the United States. Similarly, as per the GLOBOCAN 2018, the number of prevalence cases of stomach cancer in Asia was around 769,728 and is projected to grow to almost 947,186 by 2025. Although gastric cancer therapies can increase the chances of survival for patients living with gastric cancer. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Gastric Cancer Drugs around the world. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the pharma industry is more concerned on the development of COVID-19 vaccine, thus, R&D efforts for gastric cancer drugs is substantially decline. Though, the demand for gastric cancer drugs is not affecting, and it is high as much as before the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the market will boost at significant rate in the upcoming years. However, high cost of cancer therapy and stringent regulations and policies for approval of the drugs are some other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Gastric Cancer Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of gastric cancer cases, introduction of novel therapies for metastatic gastric cancer, and the presence of larger consumer base seeking treatment, particularly in China, India and Japan. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing R&D efforts by pharmaceuticals for gastric cancer drugs and supportive government policies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AMGEN

AROG Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Array Biopharma

Taiho Oncology

AstraZeneca

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Galena Biopharma

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Lines of Chemotherapy:

First-line Chemotherapy

Second-line Chemotherapy

By Molecule Type:

Small Molecule

Biologics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

