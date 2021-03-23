Global D-Mannose Market is valued approximately at USD 767 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis, Market Outlook, Demand, Key Player and Forecast

Global D-Mannose Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), by Application (Food Additives, Anti-inflammatory, Dietary Supplement, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global D-Mannose Market is valued approximately at USD 767 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. D-Mannose is a kind of sugar that is associated to glucose. It is found in many fruits and vegetables such as cranberries, apples, oranges, broccoli, green beans and more. It also occurs certainly in some cells in the human body. D-Mannose is mainly used for preventing the certain kind of bacteria from sticking to the walls of the urinary tract and causes infection. Also, D-mannose might heal the deficiency caused by a genetic defect that affects production and abnormal breakdown of mannose. The growing incidences of urinary tract infections (UTIs), increasing usage in food additives and dietary supplements, along with rise in demand for natural, and non-genetically modified products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition consumer survey on dietary supplements in 2017, the U.S.-based trade association, depicts that about 76% of Americans are using dietary supplements, with an increase of around 64% from 2008. Furthermore, as per the Global Forum of Incontinence (GFI) in 2018, Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest prevalence of urinary incontinence. The number of females diagnosed with urinary incontinence is estimated to be 256 million in Asia-pacific, followed by Europe (57 million) and North America (37 million). This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of D-Mannose, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 spreading around the world and the resulting strong actions implemented by the government will have far more impact on the D-mannose. Thus, it reduces the production and affects the consumer demand due to supply disruption which may hampering the market growth worldwide. In addition, high production cost is also the major factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global D-Mannose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising incidences of UTIs, along with the growing consumption of dietary supplements among people, especially in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasing awareness among people towards health and fitness, coupled with the rise in the number of local players across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danisco (Dupont)

Naturesupplies

Douglas Laboratories

Sweet Cures

Hebei Huaxu

Huachang

Hubei Widely

Specom Biochemical

Amresco LLC

Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Food Additives

Anti-inflammatory

Dietary Supplement

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global D-Mannose Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

________________________________________