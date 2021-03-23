Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Market Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market Size study, by Application (Arthroscopic Chondroplasty, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation, Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing, Implants Transplant, Microfracture and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical Centers, Orthopedics Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Knee cartilage in medical term are know as knee chondroplasty. It is a process were surgeon removes frayed and tattered cartilage and smoothen cartilage surface with the help of special tools while duration of surgery. This procedure of cartilage reduces joint friction, which in turn helps in reducing knee pain and restoring knee function. Generally, theses surgeries are called OATs surgeries osteochondral autograft transplantation or osteochondral allograft transplantation surgeries. Knee cartilage repair is help full to treat patients those are suffering from bones & joints disorder related problems. Therefore, rise in cases of bone & joint disorders across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Also, Osteoporosis affects an estimated 75 million people in Europe, USA and Japan. Additionally, growing aging and obese population across the globe are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher treatment cost and lack of skilled professionals are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years
The regional analysis of global Knee Cartilage Repair market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising cases of bone & joint disorders in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rise in aging population create lucrative growth prospects for the Knee Cartilage Repair market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DePuy Synthes Companies
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker Corporation
Smith & Nephew plc
Braun Melsungen AG
Histogenics Corporation
ISTO Technologies, Inc.
MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
TiGenix NV
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Arthroscopic Chondroplasty
Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation
Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation
Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing
Implants Transplant
Microfracture
Others
By End-user:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
