Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Market Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Size study, by Type (Flash & Solid-State Storage, Magnetic Storage), Storage System (Storage Area Network, Direct-Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare organizations are increasingly involved to make their IT infrastructures more flexible and accessible to meet the growing data demand. These organizations have to manage several kinds of data, from electronic health records (EHRs) to unstructured patient data, some of them to be retrieved frequently and quickly. Thus, healthcare organization are implementing data storage systems and solutions to store more intensive bandwidth data, such as images, on an on-premise server. Also, it has the ability for data to be recovered in a timely manner to reduce downtime for clinicians and patients. Furthermore, increasing volume of digital data in healthcare organizations, along with rise in adoption of hybrid data storage solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Data Corporation, in 2013, there were about 153 exabytes of data is generated in healthcare industry in 2013, and it is expected to reach to around 2,314 exabytes by 2020. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of healthcare data storage around the world. However, rising security concerns associated to cloud-based image processing and analytics and lack of structured data are the few factors expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Data Storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data across and rapid technological advancements in storage infrastructure by market players in the region. Whereas, Rest of the World is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Pure Storage

Hitachi

Toshiba

Western Digital

Scality

Huawei

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flash & Solid-State Storage

Magnetic Storage

By Storage System:

Storage Area Network

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

