Global Specialty PACS Market is valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast, Market Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate

Global Specialty PACS Market Size study, by Type (Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Opthalmology PACS, Womens Health PACS, Others), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Web/Cloud-Based), by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Specialty PACS Market is valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A PACS (Picture archiving and communication system) is an electronic image management program which is used in the healthcare organizations for medical imaging. It is used to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically relevant reports. It contains applications for viewing images, databases, and frameworks, archiving services, and providing the user with one unified system. With the use of specialty PACS, healthcare organization can eliminate the need to physically file and store, retrieve and direct sensitive information and reports. Nearly all the major medical imaging equipment manufacturers and medical IT companies provide PACS to the healthcare organizations. Increasing elderly population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of various diseases, rising government initiatives to encourage the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and surging utilization of medical imaging modalities such as X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scan etc., are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Organization for economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the number of CT scanner in Australia has been increased from 39.14 units per million inhabitants in 2009 to 67.20 units per million inhabitants in 2018. Similarly, in Mexico, the number of CT scanners per million inhabitants has increased from 2.86 units in 2002 to 5.83 units per million inhabitants in 2018. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of specialty PACS around the world. However, data security and privacy concerns and budgetary constraints are the few factors expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Specialty PACS market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising volume of medical imaging tests and several diagnostic imaging centers, along with the early adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rising incidence of chronic diseases owing to growing aging population and growing adoption of imaging modalities in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Agfa Healthcare

Carestream Health

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers

Novarad Corporation

Infinitt North America

Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Pathology PACS

Opthalmology PACS

Womens Health PACS

Others

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Web/Cloud-Based

By Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Specialty PACS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

