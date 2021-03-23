Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market to reach XX billion by 2026. Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope, Market Drivers And Opportunities, Advanced Technologies Forecast

Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Application (Regenerative Medicine, Stem Cell Biology Research, Tissue Engineering and Toxicology Testing), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market is facing challenges because of government protocols to stay at home across the world. Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) are derived from blastocyst and are capable of differentiating into number of cell types that make up the human body as well as it replicates indefinitely and produce non-regenerative tissues such as neural and myocardial cells. They are used in treating a number of blood and genetic disorders related to the immune system, cancers, and disorders as well as used in investigational studies of early human development, genetic diseases and toxicology testing. The technological advancement involving stem cells therapy, rising demand for regenerative medicines, R&D in toxicology testing, technological advancements for the production of embryonic stem cells through alternative methods and increasing prevalence of genetic disorders are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and other strategic advancements by market players will create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, as per companys news release in January 2019, Stemcell Technologies Inc. launched mTeSR Plus, an enhanced version of mTeSR1. mTeSR Plus is the stabilized feeder-free maintenance medium for human embryonic stem (ES) and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. However, ethical concern related to stem cell research is the major factor restraining the growth of global Vegetable Chips market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Human Embryonic Stem Cells market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the presence of several prominent entities incorporated in the U.S. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Astellas Pharma Inc/ Ocata Therapeutics

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Biotime, Inc. / Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

ESI BIO

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Kite Pharma

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Stem Cell Biology Research

Tissue Engineering

Toxicology Testing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

