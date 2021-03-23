Global Electric Juicing Machines Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope, Market Drivers And Opportunities, Advanced Technologies Forecast

Global Electric Juicing Machines Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Application (Household and Commercial), by Type (Centrifugal, Masticating and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Electric Juicing Machines Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The electric juicing machine is an electronic device which is used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables.. It usually comprises of fast-spinning metal blade that spins against a mesh filter and separates the juice from flesh via centrifugal force. The global impact of COVID-19 results in significant growth of awareness among people regarding health and strong immune system as they consume more fruit juice. Therefore, global demand for fresh fruits and fruit juice is increasing among people which will propel the growth of electric juicing machines across the globe. For instance: as per USDA Foreign Agriculture Service, juice and smoothie bar market were USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow in 2020 with 2.6 billion in the United States. Similarly, In the United Kingdom, the Juice and smoothie bar market is increased with 8.3% from 2014-19. Thus, the global growth in juice and smoothie bar market is the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, concerns regarding quality of juices processed using certain types of juicers is the factor hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Electric Juicing Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in juice and smoothie bars in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as demand for fresh fruit and fruit juice and several initiatives taken by foodservice providers to expand the number of stores to cater the increasing demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electric Juicing Machines market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omega Products

Philips

Panasonic

Robot Coupe

Santos

Supor

Waring

Crown Pacific Global

Ceado

Champion Juicer

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Type:

Centrifugal

Masticating

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

