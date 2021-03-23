Global Grinding Media Market is valued approximately USD 8.17 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope, Market Drivers And Opportunities, Advanced Technologies Forecast

Global Grinding Media Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Product Type (Forged Grinding Media, High Chrome Cast Grinding Media and Other Cast Grinding Media), by Application (Chemistry, Metallurgy, Cement, Power Plant and Other) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Grinding Media Market is valued approximately USD 8.17 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material. It comes in different forms such as grinding balls, grinding clypeus, rods or even beads. The grinding media has a wide range of application in various end-use industries such as mining and metallurgy, cement and power plant etc. Whereas, it has large amount of application specifically in mining &metallurgy industry. Grinding media steel balls are used to extract precious metals in ore mineral processing. They are most used in copper and gold industries. Therefore, rapid growth in mining industries is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Mining Congresses, China is the largest miner in the world and excavated almost 4.1 billion metric tons of fossil fuels and iron as well as non-ferrous and other metals in 2017. Followed by the United States and Russia that accounts for 1959.5 and 1562.4 million metric tons extraction of mining products in 2017. Similarly, as per the Mining Associating of Canada (MAC) 2019, Canadas mining industry contributes over USD 97 billion or 5% to Canadas total nominal GDP in 2018. However, high cost associated with replacement of grinding media and end of various mines across the globe are the factors hampering the growth of grinding media over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Grinding Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives regarding mining industries development in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as higher growth in mining industries in developed and developing economies of region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grinding Media market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Moly-Cop

ME Elecmetal

Magotteaux

AIA Engineering

Donhad

Litzkuhn-Niederwippe

Metso

Longteng Special Steel

Dongyuan Steel Ball

FengXing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Forged Grinding Media

High Chrome Cast Grinding Media

Other Cast Grinding Media

By Application:

Chemistry industry

Metallurgy industry

Cement plant

Power plant

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Grinding Media Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

