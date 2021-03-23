Global Application Performance Management Market is valued approximately USD 4.98 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.86% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope, Market Drivers And Opportunities, Advanced Technologies Forecast

Global Application Performance Management Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Platform Type (Software and Service), by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud and Hybrid), by User Type (Small and Medium Business and Large enterprise), Access type (Web APM and Mobile APM), by Vertical Type (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Application Performance Management Market is valued approximately USD 4.98 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.86% over the forecast period 2019-2026. APM or application performance management is a software used within an organization to handle or monitor the performance of code, application dependencies, transaction time and overall employee involvement within organization. It has wide range of application in end-use industries to monitor the performance and works within an organization. It is beneficial in improving internal efficiency & productivity of workforce in organization, offers lower operation cost, ensure compliances, and decrease downtime of employees in an organization. The global burden of COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of application performance management software market as many organizations and economies are facing slowdown in their growth and productivity. Therefore, remarkable application of such software will help in increasing productivity, lowering operation cost and managing workforce accordingly to cope up with such adverse situations occurred due to COVID-19. The software collects large amount of data and analyze it efficiently automatically thereby, it is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the rapid growth in big data analytics and cloud computing globally. For instance: As per the study by Wikibon, the worldwide big data market revenue for software and service is projected to grow from USD 42 billion in 2018 to USD 103 billion till 2027. Also, as per leftronic.com, Cloud computing trends indicate that 69% of organizations will use multi-cloud environments in 2019. Thus, rapid growth in adoption of big data analytics and cloud computing within an organization and commendable application of application performance management software is driving the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, the high costs for installation and maintenance of the devices are restraining factors for the growth of the market

The regional analysis of global Application Performance Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth advance technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as globalization of business and proliferation of mobile computing in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Application Performance Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines (IBM)

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Compuware Corporation

CA Technologies

Dell Software

BMC Software

AppDynamics

Microsoft Corporation

Riverbed Technology

New Relic

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform Type:

Software

Service

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By User Type:

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Access Type:

Web APM

Mobile APM

By Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Application Performance Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

