Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 77.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope, Market Drivers And Opportunities, Advanced Technologies Forecast

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size study, by Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Aluminum, Bopet, Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others), Package Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans and Others), by pack type (Meat Production, Vegetables, Sea Food, Fruits and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 77.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fresh food packaging is referred as packaging technique which prevent food from a change of state or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. The fresh food packaging enables longer storage of the product. It is Affordable, convenient, and sustainable packaging materials, such as PET, paper, aluminum, and polyvinyl chloride that is experiencing increasing demand from customers, which, in turn, is increasing the packaging rate of poultry and meat products, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products. Therefore, due to such benefits of Fresh food packaging to food demand for ready to eat foods are growing across the globe that is driving the market growth over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, Revenue in the Ready Meals segment amounts to USD 240,722 million in 2020 and expected to increase with 3.9% till 2023. Also, average per capita consumption of ready meals is stands at 5.4 kg in 2020. Thus, rapid growth in ready meals across the globe and growth in demand of ready to eat foods is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. In Addition, Innovative packaging solutions for the extended shelf life of fresh food items is the factor driving the market growth over the forecast years. However, Stringent government rules and regulations regarding the raw material used for packaging is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Fresh Food Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand for ready meals in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rise in per capita income of the people and stringent government regulation regarding standardized packaging of foods is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the Fresh Food Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amcor plc
International paper company
Westrock company
Sealed air corporation
Smurfit kappa
Coveris
Dupont
DS smith plc
Mondi plc
Silgan holdings Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Paper
Aluminium
Bopet
Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
By Package Type:
Converted Roll Stock
Gusseted Bags
Flexible Paper
Corrugated Box
Boxboard
Cans
Others
By Application:
Meat Production
Vegetables
Sea Food
Fruits
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
