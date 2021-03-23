Static VAR Compensator Market Future Prospects, Revenue Growth And Outlook 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The increasing power demand in developed as well as developing nations is expected to support the growth of the global static var compensator market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Static VAR Compensator“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thyristor Based SVC, MCR Based SVC), By Component (Phase Shifting Transformer, GIS Switchgear, Control Protection System, others), By Application (Electric Utility, Renewable Energy, Railways, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027” the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in railways and industrial sector is predicted to spur sales opportunities of the market in the upcoming years.

According to the report, based on type, the market is classified into thyristor-based svc and magnetically controlled reactor (MCR based) svc. The magnetically controlled reactor svc is expected to hold maximum share in the global market during the forecast period owing to due to its advantages such as high reliability, small dimension, ability to sustain instantaneous voltages and avoid generator breaking. Furthermore, based on components, the market is classified into the phase-shifting transformer, control protection system, harmonic filter, thyristor, reactor, gis switchgear, and others. The phase-shifting transformer is predicted to account for a high share owing to the increasing adoption of transformers along with the growing distribution networks in several countries

Some of the Major Companies in the Global Static VAR Compensator Market Include:

ABB

American Electric Power

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

Rongxin Huiko Electric Technology Co. Ltd

Hyosung ESS

NR Electric Co., Ltd

AMSC

Captech Pty Ltd

Jema Energy SA

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

However, lack of awareness regarding the advantages of device and reluctance towards the adoption of technology by end-user are factors predicted to dampen the growth of the market

High Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global static var compensator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The growing adoption of renewable sources of energy, such as solar power and wind power, is predicted to boost the static var compensator market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the second position in the global static var compensator market owing to the increasing demand for power, rising population, and rural electrification schemes carried out by governments. Furthermore, the modifications and up-gradation in the existing power distribution networks to ensure safety is predicted to boost the market in Europe and North America.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Thyristor Based SVC

MCR Based SVC

2. By Application

Electric Utility

Renewable Energy

Railways

Oil & Gas

Others

3. By Component

Phase Shifting Transformer

GIS Switchgear

Control Protection System

Harmonic Filter

Thyristor

Reactor

Others

4. By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Static VAR Compensator Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Static VAR Compensator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

