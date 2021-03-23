Marine Fuel Injection System Market Size, Industry Share, Total Revenue Growth Rate by Key Players Forecast Till 2026

The global marine fuel injection system market size is prognosticated to increase remarkably during the forecast period on account of the rapid growth of the shipbuilding industry. Fortune Business Insights™ describes the various growth trajectories of this market in their report titled, “Marine Fuel Injection System“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Fuel Injector, Fuel Valves, Fuel Pump, Others), By Power Rating (Up to 2000 HP, 2000 HP – 10,000 HP, 10,000 HP – 20,000 HP, 20,000 HP – 50,000 HP, 50,000 HP – 80,000 HP, Above 80,000 HP), By Application (Inland Waterways, Commercial Vessels, Support Vessels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.”As per current marine fuel injection system market trends, the fuel injection system segment contributes a major marine fuel injection system market share as per segmentation by component. This is attributable to the fact that fuel injection systems are the most utilized parts of ships and require replacement at regular intervals.

Highlights of the Report

The marine fuel injection system market analysis offers a qualitative and quantitative overview focusing predominantly on growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Besides this, the report offers detailed segmentation of the market along with the names of market vendors. Various strategies adopted by key players are listed in the report that will help other players invest in plans accordingly for their revenue generation. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the key marine fuel injection system market manufacturers include:

AZ Speed and Marine

YANMAR Europe

Daihatsu

Scania Group

Cummins Inc.

Volvo Penta

Chris-Marine AB

Edelbrock Corporation

Holley Performance Products

Chevrolet

Kimpex

Caterpillar Inc.

DUAP Industries Inc.

DENSO

Key Industry Developments

In October 2018, HyDIME (Hydrogen Diesel Injection in a Marine Environment) project which involves the use of hydrogen directly into the fuel supply was funded by Innovate UK. The project mainly focuses on the use of hydrogen with diesel to power the ferries. The project would be carried out in consortium being led by Ferguson Marine Engineering, Orkney Islands Councils, EMEC, and the High-Speed Sustainable Manufacturing Institute.

In June 2019, Volvo Penta introduced next-gen D4 & D6 propulsion packages which have over 100,000 units produced. The advantages of using the new packages are the ore power, reliability, and operating costs are cut to one-third. These factors are attractive for the boat owners, lowering their cost of ownership and improved performance.

ration activities of the offshore belts in Europe and the Latin America region is likely to help these regions attract generous marine fuel injection system market revenues in future.

Increasing Demand for Luxury Boats to Aid in Expansion of Market

Marine fuel injection system market manufacturers are using strategies such as new marine projects, the introduction of new propulsion packages, Collaborative projects, merger and acquisitions, supported funding from other companies, and others to gain a competitive edge. Besides this, the rise in demand for commercial and luxury boats for personal as well as commercial purposes are expected to help players earn high marine fuel injection system market shares in the coming years.

Some of the latest industry developments in the marine fuel injection system market include:

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Component

Fuel Injector

Fuel Valves

Fuel Pump

Others

2. By Power Rating

Up to 2000 HP

2000 HP – 10,000 HP

10,000 HP – 20,000 HP

20,000 HP – 50,000 HP

50,000 HP – 80,000 HP

Above 80,000 HP

3. By Application

Inland Waterways

Commercial Vessels

Support Vessels

4. By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Marine Fuel Injection System Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Marine Fuel Injection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

