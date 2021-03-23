Gene Therapy Market In Depth Analysis By Total Revenue And Industry Growth Rate Forecast Till 2025

The global gene therapy market is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of different types of cancer. The field of this therapy is undergoing several technological advancements that would help in treating cancer in those patients who are at high risks of getting affected by this disease through genetic mutations. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a new report, titled, “Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By Vector Type (Viral and Non-viral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 3.61 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

