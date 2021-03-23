Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Size study, by Product Type (Swabs, Vials, Rengent Transport Kits), by End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Other) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Today’s technologies, facilitate testing on an impressively extensive variety of samples collected from the human body. The basic and essential sample required for testing is a blood sample. However, samples of saliva, sputum, urine, semen, feces and other bodily fluids and tissues also can be tested. Sample collection usually takes place in a testing laboratory collection centre where trained specimen collectors (phlebotomists) are working. The trained phlebotomists collect the samples by subsequent all biosafety precautions and utilizing sample collection tools such as swabs, vials and rengent transport kits. For COVID-19, the sample will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) to regulate the stability of the sample & get transported in a cold chain. Further, the samples can also collect at hospitals and day clinics and even at home either self-collected or by domiciliary staff. For instance, on 21 April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19. Particularly, the FDA republished the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) COVID-19 RT-PCR Test to allow the testing of samples self-collected by patients at home utilizing LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit. Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand of COVID-19 sample collection tools. Further, rising cases of COVID-19 in developed & developing economies, along with the favorable government initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to Vindobona organization, as of 21 April 2020, there were around 2,471,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been registered throughout the world. However, limited availability of COVID-19 testing kits is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Copan Diagnostics

Puritan Medical Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M

Medtronic

Apacor Ltd.

Laboratoire CCD

Lucence

Biosigma

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Swabs

Vials

Rengent Transport Kits

By End-User:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

