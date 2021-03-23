Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Till 2027

The global medical devices market size is expected to decline by more than two percentage points, reaching USD 461 billion at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2020. Fortune Business Insights™ provides an in-depth analysis on the short-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on this market in its newest report, titled “Global Medical Devices Market – Impact of Covid-19”. The report addresses the following questions:

How will the global medical devices market get affected in the short- and long-term by the COVID-19 pandemic?

What kind of impact will the coronavirus outbreak have on the regional prospects of the global medical devices market?

How will the pandemic affect the upcoming market opportunities?

How has the global medical devices market been segmented vis-à-vis the COVID-19 outbreak?

What has been the governmental response to this pandemic?

How are the key players responding to this phenomenon and what are the strategies they are implementing?

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Siemens Healthineers introduced and made available the company’s molecular Fast Track Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Assay test kit. In the European Union (EU), the test kits are indicated for research use only, while the company is pursuing the US FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) clearance for the kit in the country.

Siemens Healthineers introduced and made available the company’s molecular Fast Track Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Assay test kit. In the European Union (EU), the test kits are indicated for research use only, while the company is pursuing the US FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) clearance for the kit in the country. March 2020: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Abbott’s molecular point-of-care test kit for rapid detection of the COVID-19. Running on the company’s ID NOW™platform, the kit will provide positive results in less than 5 minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market growth?

