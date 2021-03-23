Global Business Analytics Software Market to reach USD 113.4 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Business Analytics Software Market Size study, by Deployment Model (On-demand/Cloud and On-premise), End-User (IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Others), by Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Business Analytics Software Market is valued approximately at USD 59.46 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Business analytics software helps in interpretation and analysis of business data with the help of continuous exploration and investigation of historical business performance in order to gain decisive insights for business planning. A business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs for better outcome. A business analytics software is used to uncover patterns and relationships between data streams and leads to automation of tasks and processes for real-time responses in decision making. Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations due to continuously increasing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools for better revenue are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small & medium-sized businesses and increasing awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business analytic software solution, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per companys news release, Oracle Corporation announced the expansion of its portfolio of data analytics tools under the product name Oracle Analytics. Oracles analytic capabilities are available in the cloud via Oracle Analytics Cloud, on-premise via Oracle Analytics Server, and within applications via Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce is the major factor restraining the growth of global Business Analytics Software market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Business Analytics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of business analytic software in every business size. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
SAP SE
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Tableau Software
Salesforce.com Inc.
QlikTech International AB
Fair Isaac Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Model:
On-demand/Cloud
On-premise
By End-User:
IT & Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Manufacturing
Others
By Application:
Customer Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Pricing Analytics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Business Analytics Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
InvestorsGlobal Business Analytics Software Market to
