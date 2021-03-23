Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Size study, by Type (Content Types and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Vertical (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Education and Research, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Information Archiving is a virtual data repository that stores data, with low cost and low power consuming archive storage devices such as tape libraries and cloud storage and power consuming primary storage. This Data can be classified into structured and unstructured data. The Structured data are alphabets, numbers and can be easily processed and stored whereas unstructured data can be referred as email, audio, images and video files. The growing Enterprise Information across various end users, increasing Stringent Legal Compliances and need for cost-effective storage solutions for Inactive enterprise data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Enterprise Information Archiving by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per companys news release in June 2019, Solix Technologies launched its Microsoft Azure-based enterprise archiving solution, SOLIXCloud. This solution enables enerprise to store databases, file servers and e-mail, as well as moving legacy application data to the cloud. However, lack of awareness of enterprise information archiving and heavy dependence on traditional approaches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Information Archiving market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Enterprise Information Archiving market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
IBM Corporation
Dell
Google LLC
Veritas Software
Barracuda Network
Proofpoint Inc.
Smarsh
Mimecast
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Content Types
Services
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Retail and Ecommerce
Education and Research
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
IT and Telecommunications
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
