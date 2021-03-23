Global Gamification Market to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Gamification Market Size study, by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Telecom, IT and ITES, Hospitality and OTHERS), by End-User (Enterprise-Driven and Consumer-Driven), by Application (Marketing, Sales, Support, Product Development, Human Resources and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Gamification Market is valued approximately at USD 7.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Gamification is making something potentially tedious into a game. Gamification is a process of making a game that taps peoples natural desires for competition and achievements. Teachers, managers, and others use gamification to increase participation and improve productivity. Gamification is an essential feature in apps and websites designed to motivate people to meet personal challenges or behavioral changes, like weight-loss goals, gaining general awareness and learning foreign languages; tracking progress is more fun if it feels like a game. The rising smartphone penetration, employment engagement by gaining rewards and recognition to employees, gamification yields higher Return on Investment (ROI) and providing lucrative offers to the customers and consumers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.5 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to rise up to 3.8 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2021. However, AI used for processing and showing personalized results as well as digitization of businesses creating new business avenues for gamification is the major opportunity for the growth of global Gamification market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Gamification market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansive usage of the internet to connect with various channel partners and clients among enterprises as well as high adoption of customer-based solutions and enterprise-based solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corp.

SAP SE

BI Worldwide (Bunchball)

Verint Systems

AON (CUT-E GMBH)

Hoopla

Centrical

Mambo.IO

MPS Interactive Systems

Influitive Corporation

LevelEleven

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Education

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecom

IT and ITES

Hospitality

Others

By End User:

Enterprise-Driven

Consumer-Driven

By Application:

Marketing

Sales

Support

Product Development

Human Resources

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gamification Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

