6Global Education and Learning Analytics Market to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Size study, by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), by End User (Academia and Corporate), by Application (People Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development and Intervention Management, Budget and Finance Management, Operations Management, Performance Management and others), and Regional Forecasts 2020-202

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1233456/Global Education and Learning Analytics #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Education and learning analytics is a measurement, collection, analysis and reporting about learners as well as their contexts in order to optimize learning, spot opportunities and trends, and be more innovative. This method helps educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. The rising need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality and growing technological investments among education institutes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance, The total amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into the education sector in India stood at US$ 2.47 billion from April 2000 to March 2019, according to data released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Furthermore, the rising technological advancements and introduction of Education and Learning Analytics by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in March 2020, IBM announce the extension of its online education resources to all for free which included IBM skills, Open P-TECH and IBM AI education series for teachers. These program and courses can give users the tools needed to explore new ideas careers and courses which is not be done due to Covid-19. Additionally, as per companys news release in April 2019, SAS Institute invested in humans, powered by AI and analytics education for learning and teaching. The company enables educators and learners to gain new opportunities and career with SAS Viya for Learners. However, lack of awareness and skilled resources to manage education analytics solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Education and Learning Analytics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Education and Learning Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising technological investment among education institutes and presence of large number of analytics vendors in the regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1233456/Global Education and Learning Analytics #inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute

SAP SE

MicroStrategy Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Tableau Software

Alteryx

TIBCO Software Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1233456

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User:

Academia

Corporate

By Application:

People Acquisition and Retention

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

Budget and Finance Management

Operations Management

Performance Management

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1233456/Global Education and Learning Analytics

________________________________________