Global Passenger Information System Market to reach USD 47.5 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Passenger Information System Market Size study, by Component (Software and Services), Location (On Board and In Station), by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Roadways and Airways & Waterways), by Functional Model (Multimedia Displays, Audio Systems, Computing Systems, Networking and Communication Devices, Video Surveillance, Content Management System and Other Functional Models) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Passenger Information System Market is valued approximately at USD 21.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Passenger information system is automated system that provides real time information to users of public transport via visual, voice or any other media. It acts as a communication link between a transit agency and passengers, enabling to deliver real time information of vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements and schedule of journey. The passenger information system (PIS) offers new broadcast, weather forecast display, on-demand information, emergency communication and entertainment which attracts large number of passengers across the world. The advanced technologies and development of 4G/LTE communication technologies has enhanced the demand for the display of information on cause of delay, arrival and departure and on mobile devices and smartphones. The rising smartphone penetration with enhanced connectivity, rising frequencies of passengers journey through public transport and growing demand for real time and reliable passenger information are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zeniths Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, high maintenance and implementation costs of PIS is the major factor restraining the growth of global Passenger Information System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Passenger Information System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world, the region is considered to be the most developed region where the network infrastructure is in sound condition leading to the rising demand for PIS solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Cisco

Siemens

Hitachi

Huawei

Thales Group

Teleste

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Location:

On Board

In Station

By Mode of Transportation:

Railways

Roadways

Airways & Waterways

By Functional Mode:

Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance

Content Management System

Other Functional Models

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Passenger Information System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

