Global Push to Talk Market to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Push to Talk Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Network Type (Land Mobile Radio and Cellular), by Vertical (Public Safety, Government & defense, Commercial, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing and Others ) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Push to Talk Market is valued approximately at USD 25 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Push to talk (PTT) or press to transmit is a method of having partial communication i.e., one at a time of user can transmit. The push to talk (PTT) switch has half duplex mode of communication that is most commonly located on the gadget for small scale radio users and for large scale radio users on the hand-held microphones. By involving half duplex mode of communication through electronic gadgets having transmitter as well as receiver embedded on it, helps noise free and clear communication. The growing demand for Push-to-talk over cellular (POC), proliferation of rugged and ultra-rugged smart phones, growing need for driver safety and transition of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems from analog to digital are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and various strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in October 2019, T-mobile launched broadband push-to-talk (PTT) service from ESChat on its network, enabling customers purchasing PTT service via T-Mobile can communicate with ESChat users on any other wireless network. However, high-speed 5g network for enhancing PTT-related operations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Push to Talk Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Push to Talk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of extensive communication technologies and the leading telecom service providers and PoC vendors, such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and Motorola Solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Sprint Corporation

Bell Canada

Iridium Corporation Limited

Qualcomm

Tait Communications

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Network Type:

Land Mobile Radio

Cellular

By Vertical:

Public Safety

Government & defense

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Push to Talk in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

