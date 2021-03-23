Global Push to Talk Market to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Push to Talk Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Network Type (Land Mobile Radio and Cellular), by Vertical (Public Safety, Government & defense, Commercial, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing and Others ) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Push to Talk Market is valued approximately at USD 25 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Push to talk (PTT) or press to transmit is a method of having partial communication i.e., one at a time of user can transmit. The push to talk (PTT) switch has half duplex mode of communication that is most commonly located on the gadget for small scale radio users and for large scale radio users on the hand-held microphones. By involving half duplex mode of communication through electronic gadgets having transmitter as well as receiver embedded on it, helps noise free and clear communication. The growing demand for Push-to-talk over cellular (POC), proliferation of rugged and ultra-rugged smart phones, growing need for driver safety and transition of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems from analog to digital are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and various strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Companys news release in October 2019, T-mobile launched broadband push-to-talk (PTT) service from ESChat on its network, enabling customers purchasing PTT service via T-Mobile can communicate with ESChat users on any other wireless network. However, high-speed 5g network for enhancing PTT-related operations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Push to Talk Market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Push to Talk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of extensive communication technologies and the leading telecom service providers and PoC vendors, such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and Motorola Solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
AT&T Inc.
Verizon Wireless
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Sprint Corporation
Bell Canada
Iridium Corporation Limited
Qualcomm
Tait Communications
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Telstra Corporation Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Solution
Services
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Network Type:
Land Mobile Radio
Cellular
By Vertical:
Public Safety
Government & defense
Commercial
Transportation and Logistics
Travel and Hospitality
Energy and Utilities
Construction
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Push to Talk in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
