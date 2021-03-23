Global Data Center Interconnect Market to reach USD 15.68 billion by 2026. Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size study, by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End-Users (CSPs, CNPs/ICPs, Government, Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Data Center Interconnect is employed to connect two or more data centers. These are usually installed in an enterprise environment to help them achieve IT and business objectives. The interconnection can range over short, medium and long distances by using high speed packet optical connectivity. While for large operations DCI is used by the firms to connect their own data centers in the their extended enterprise infrastructures. The major advantage offered by this technology is the sharing of resources between data centers which aids in efficient operations and cost effectiveness. Other advantages offered by these are that they can pass workloads and work together offering high efficiency and while reducing process time. Hence with the rising number of data centers across the globe, the need for datacenter interconnect increases. As in February 2019 google announced a USD 13 billion investment in data centers in USA which is 4 billion more than the USD 9 billion investment in 2018. The company plans to establish new data centers in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma and other cities and expand the data centers in Seattle, Chicago and New York. Also, according to Cloud scene there are 1137 data centers in the region of which 244 are in Australia, 200 in Japan, 119 in India and 99 in China. Moreover, inclination towards reducing high band width and power consumption in the data centers further drives the market growth. Further, increasing demand for disaster recovery and data backup services to enable continuity in the businesses fuels the market growth. However, high initial investments and the distances between the data centers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, shift towards cloud-based services presents a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Data Center Interconnect market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Increased demand for wireless and touch interactivity, video, and demographic analytics and presence of key market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as Increasing adoption of optical interconnects in data centers, and metro and long-haul networks would create lucrative growth prospects for the Data Center Interconnect market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ciena Corporation (US)

NOKIA Corporation (Finland)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Juniper Network Inc. (US)

Infinera Corporation (US)

ADAVA Optical Networking SE (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Extreme Network (US)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Product

Software

Services

By Application:

Real-time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer

Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

By Technology:

CSPs

CNPs/ICPs

Government

Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Center Interconnet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

