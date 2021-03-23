Global Colistin Sulphate Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. While the Colistin Sulphate market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Shengxue Dacheng

6.1.1 Shengxue Dacheng Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Shengxue Dacheng Business Overview

6.1.3 Shengxue Dacheng Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Shengxue Dacheng Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Shengxue Dacheng Key News

6.2 Apeloa

6.2.1 Apeloa Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Apeloa Business Overview

6.2.3 Apeloa Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Apeloa Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Apeloa Key News

6.3 Livzon Group

6.3.1 Livzon Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Livzon Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Livzon Group Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Livzon Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Livzon Group Key News

6.4 LKPC

6.4.1 LKPC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 LKPC Business Overview

6.4.3 LKPC Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LKPC Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 LKPC Key News

6.5 Xellia

6.5.1 Xellia Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Xellia Business Overview

6.5.3 Xellia Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Xellia Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Xellia Key News

6.6 Shenghua Biok

6.6.1 Shenghua Biok Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shenghua Biok Business Overview

6.6.3 Shenghua Biok Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Shenghua Biok Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Shenghua Biok Key News

6.7 Qianjiang Biochemical

6.6.1 Qianjiang Biochemical Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Qianjiang Biochemical Business Overview

6.6.3 Qianjiang Biochemical Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Qianjiang Biochemical Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Qianjiang Biochemical Key News

6.8 Lifecome

6.8.1 Lifecome Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Lifecome Business Overview

6.8.3 Lifecome Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Lifecome Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Lifecome Key News

7 Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Colistin Sulphate Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Colistin Sulphate Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Colistin Sulphate Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Colistin Sulphate Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Colistin Sulphate Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Colistin Sulphate Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Colistin Sulphate Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Colistin Sulphate Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Colistin Sulphate Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Colistin Sulphate Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Colistin Sulphate Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Colistin Sulphate Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Colistin Sulphate in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Price (2015-2020) (USD/Kg)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Colistin Sulphate Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Colistin Sulphate Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Colistin Sulphate Sales in Germany (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Colistin Sulphate Sales in Germany (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Colistin Sulphate Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Colistin Sulphate Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Colistin Sulphate Sales in Germany, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Colistin Sulphate Sales in Germany, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Shengxue Dacheng Corporate Summary

Table 20. Shengxue Dacheng Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 21. Shengxue Dacheng Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Apeloa Corporate Summary

Table 23. Apeloa Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 24. Apeloa Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Livzon Group Corporate Summary

Table 26. Livzon Group Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 27. Livzon Group Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 28. LKPC Corporate Summary

Table 29. LKPC Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 30. LKPC Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Xellia Corporate Summary

Table 32. Xellia Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 33. Xellia Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Shenghua Biok Corporate Summary

Table 35. Shenghua Biok Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 36. Shenghua Biok Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Qianjiang Biochemical Corporate Summary

Table 38. Qianjiang Biochemical Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 39. Qianjiang Biochemical Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Lifecome Corporate Summary

Table 41. Lifecome Colistin Sulphate Product Offerings

Table 42. Lifecome Colistin Sulphate Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Kg) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 44. Colistin Sulphate Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 45. Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 46. Colistin Sulphate Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Germany, 2015-2020

Table 47. Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 48. The Percentage of Colistin Sulphate Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

Table 49. The Percentage of Colistin Sulphate Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

Table 50. Dangeguojia Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 51. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 52. Colistin Sulphate Downstream Clients in Germany

Table 53. Colistin Sulphate Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

List of Figures

Figure 1. Colistin Sulphate Segment by Type

Figure 2. Colistin Sulphate Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Colistin Sulphate Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Colistin Sulphate Market Size in Germany, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Colistin Sulphate Sales in Germany: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Colistin Sulphate Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Price (USD/Kg), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Colistin Sulphate Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Germany Colistin Sulphate Price (USD/Kg), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Germany Colistin Sulphate Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Germany Colistin Sulphate Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Germany Colistin Sulphate, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Germany Colistin Sulphate Market in 2020

Figure 23. Colistin Sulphate Market Opportunities & Trends in Germany

Figure 24. Colistin Sulphate Market Drivers in Germany

Figure 25. Colistin Sulphate Market Restraints in Germany

Figure 26. Colistin Sulphate Industry Value Chain

