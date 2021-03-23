IoT Chipset Market to See Major Growth by 2026| Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Global IoT Chipset Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global IoT Chipset Forecast till 2026*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

IoT Chipset Overview

IoT Chipset is a small electronic device that is embedded in a machine, object or electronic appliances. It helps in connecting to a wireless network and enables us to receive and send data. These chipsets use the same technology as in a mobile phone but without any kind of display and keyboards. One of the major differences in these chipsets is that they provide always-on connectivity. This is because IoT applications need to send data automatically, in real-time without someone hitting a send button. With cumulating applications of IoT in major devices such as ML, AI and many more are driving the market dynamics. For instance, according to the Internet and Television Association estimated that, by 2020, the number of IoT connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion from 34.8 billion in 2018, hence making the market to grow at a high level.

Market Growth Drivers

Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control and many more appliances. As with the increasing adoption of IoT approaches and getting interconnected, is flourishing the market

Influencing Trend

Adoption of Wearable Devices in this Market is one of the Major Trend

Rising Consumer Electronic Segment is also booming the Market

Adoption of Advance Technologies due to rising Trend of Industry 4.0

Restraints

Lack of Standardization of Communication Protocol Across Different Platforms

High Cost Associated with these Chipsets

Challenges

High Power Consumption By Connected Devices

Increasing Concerns Regarding Privacy and Security of Data

To comprehend Global IoT Chipset market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IoT Chipset market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global IoT Chipset, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

Global IoT Chipset Segmentation:

by Type (Processor (Microcontroller (MCU), Application Processor (AP) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP)), Sensor (Accelerometer, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Heart Rate Sensor, Pressure Sensor, and Others), Connectivity IC (Ant+, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) and Others), Memory Device ( Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) and Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)), Logic Device (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)), Other Products), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, BFSI, Retail, Building Automation, Other End-users), Devices (Smart Parking, Smart Meters, Trackers, Alarms and Detectors, Smart Streetlights, Smart Appliances, Wearable Devices, Other Devices)

Global IoT Chipset Region:

Chapter Six: Global IoT Chipset – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global IoT Chipset, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

