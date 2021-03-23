Global Transformer Oil Market to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Transformer Oil Market Size study, by Type (Mineral, Silicone, Bio-based), by Application (Transformer, Switchgear, Reactor), by End-user (Transmission and Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Transformer Oil Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Transformer Oil is an oil that is stable at high temperature and a superlative insulator for electricity and used in applications such as power and distribution transformers. It is a derivative of mineral oils, acts as a cooling agent to reduce the raising temperature and also acts as a medium for transferring the heat in an electric transformer. Rising electricity requirements due to increasing population has resulted in an increase in investments for the expansion of the existing power grids as well as for the construction of new power infrastructure in developed and developing countries. upgradation of electric grids in developing countries along with the expansion of electric grids due to growing industrialization and urbanization are key factor accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, expanding energy demand and growing installation of power grids is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency, the demand the electricity demand in the Unites States is estimated to grow from 4 thousand TWh in 2019 to 5 thousand TWh (TeraWatt Hour)) by 2040. Similarly, the electricity demand from China is expected to reach 11 thousand TWh by 2040 from 7 thousand TWh in 2019. However, Easy contamination of transformer oil impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Transformer Oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to modernization of the existing transformers and technical upgradation coupled with declining crude oil prices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growing power requirements, along with the upgradation of the aging electrical infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transformer Oil market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nynas AB

Ergon International

Petrochina Company Limited

Apar Industries

Sinopec Lubricant

Calumet Speciality Products

Hydrodec Group

Cargill, Incorporated

ExxonMobil

Engen Petroleum Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mineral

Silicone

Bio-based

By Application:

Transformer

Switchgear

Reactor

By End-user:

Transmission and Distribution

Power Generation

Railways & Metros

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Transformer Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

