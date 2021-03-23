Global Recreational Boat Market is valued approximately USD 26.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Recreational Boat Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Boat Type (Outboard Boats, Inboard/Stern drive Boats, PWC, Sailboats), Application (Commercial, Fishing, Watersports, Tourism), Power Type (Engine-Powered Boats, Sail-Propelled Boats) Material (Fiberglass, Wood, Inflatable) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Recreational Boat Market is valued approximately USD 26.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A recreational boats are large motorboats precisely equipped with plumbing, cabin, kitchen, and other entertainment conveniences. The individuals use recreational boats for family gatherings, live events, fishing, and watersports. The recreational boat market is primarily driven owing to surging number of boats for personal use and sports tournaments, escalating disposable income and standard of living of the individuals, escalating demand for outboard boats and escalating tourism sector in both developed and developing countries. However, the impact of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the tourism sector and recreational activities in both developed and developing countries mainly the middle Eastern and Asian countries which hold large coastlines and witness thousands of tourists every year ultimately leading to restraining the growth and development of recreational boat market. The surging adoption of boats primarily used for leisure and recreational activities is acting as a key driver towards the adoption and demand of recreational boat market. For instance: According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the total recreational marine expenditure in the United States accounted for $39 billion in 2017 which saw a rise of around 6.5% from year 2016. Further, an estimated of 262,000 new powerboats were sold in the year 2017 which is an increase of 4.7% as compared to 2016 that are widely being used for the leisure and recreational activities. The annual United States retail sales of new boats, marine accessories and marine engines amounted for about $20.1 billion in the year 2017 that saw an increase of 9.5 per cent. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, around 141.6 million American individuals which includes both the male and female population were indulged in boating in 2016. There were estimated 12 million registered boats in the United States from which 30% were used by the individuals for recreational and leisure activities resulting into positively influencing the development and growth of recreational boat market. Also, escalating ownership of Yacht is also creating lucrative opportunity for the growth and development of recreational boat market. According to Statistics from the China Cruise & Yacht industry Association, April 2017, domestic yacht ownership including fishing & sailing boats reached around 19,000 craft out of which 4977 are registered through the China Maritime Safety Administration. In the present scenario, with around 1,034,000 millionaires, 11,000 citizens worth $30 million & a paltry 1 out of every 318super rich owning yachts, China has a wide range of potential considering the market for luxury yachts which is augmenting the demand and adoption of recreational boats market in the country. However, the high maintenance cost and strict pollution norms for recreational boats impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Recreational Boat market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging adoption of boats along with escalating disposable income and standard of living of the individuals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as surging adoption of outboard boats and escalating domestic yacht ownership would create lucrative growth prospects for the Recreational Boat market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Azimut Benetti Group

Sunseeker International Limited

Marine Product Corporation

Bennington Marine LLC

Ranger Boats

Tractor Boats

Lund Boats

Ferretti Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Boat Type:

Outboard Boats

Inboard/Stern drive Boats

PWC (Personal Watercraft)

Sailboats

By Application:

Commercial

Fishing

Water sports

Tourism

By Application:

Engine-Powered Boats

Sail-Propelled Boats

By Material:

Fiberglass

Wood

Inflatable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Recreational Boat Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

