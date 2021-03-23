21.12% Growth Keeps Blowing Network Traffic Analytics Market | Allot, Symantec, Kentik

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Global Network Traffic Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Network Traffic Analytics Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allot (Israel), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Microsoft (United States), Symantec (United States), Plixer (United States), Genie Networks (Taiwan), Kentik (United States), SolarWinds (United States), Nokia Networks (Finland)

Network Traffic Analytics Overview

Network traffic analytics consists of analyzing network traffic using statistical modeling, mathematical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Traffic Analytics as it applies to the security and network is meant to help IT professionals who need to investigate forensically massive amounts of mostly internally generated flows and logs. Because threat prevention has been largely failed in the industry with the gap continuing to widen the network and security analysts are forced to react to events on the network. According to AMA, the market for Network Traffic Analytics is expected to register a CAGR of 21.12% during the forecast period to 2024.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Use Of Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

Increasing IT Security Budget

Growth In The Number Of Connected Smart Devices

Influencing Trend

Emergence Of Saas-Based Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

Increasing Number Of Ddos Attacks

Advances In Network Infrastructure

Restraints

High Deployment Cost

Risk Associated With The Model

Challenges

High Investment Required For Adopting Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

To comprehend Global Network Traffic Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Network Traffic Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD1000

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities, Post COVID Scenario & Impact Analysis

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Network Traffic Analytics, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2014-2019) —— USD1400

Global Network Traffic Analytics Segmentation:

by Application (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Retail, IT & telecom, Education, Healthcare), Deployment mode (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Services, Solutions)

Global Network Traffic Analytics Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Network Traffic Analytics – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2018-2019), Peer Group Analysis (2019), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Network Traffic Analytics, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2025) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

