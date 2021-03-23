Global Immunohistochemistry Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size study, by Product (Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, Kits), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Testing), by End-User (Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026
Global Immunohistochemistry Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Immunohistochemistry (IHC), is a vital application of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies that helps to understand the tissue distribution of an antigen. It is utilized in identification of antigens, tumor cell proliferation, enzymes and tumor suppressor genes. Immunohistochemical staining is extensively used in the diagnosis of abnormal cells such as found in cancerous tumors. Specific molecular markers are traits of specific cellular events such as proliferation or death cell (apoptosis). Further, immunohistochemistry is widely used in critical research to understand the circulation and localization of biomarkers and differentially expressed proteins in various parts of biological tissue. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, etc., increasing drug discovery and development activities and the introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the American Heart Association, there were around 17.6 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016, and a number is projected to grow to almost 23.6 million by 2030. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for immunohistochemistry, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the high installation cost of IHC equipment, along with limited reimbursement are the few factors expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Immunohistochemistry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of IHC instruments in laboratories and diagnostic centers, along the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rapidly growing elderly population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in the countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG
Danaher Corporation
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck Millipore
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Abcam PLC
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
Bio SB, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Antibodies
Equipment
Reagents
Kits
By Application:
Diagnostics
Drug Testing
By End-User:
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutes
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Immunohistochemistry Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
InvestorsGlobal Immunohistochemistry Market
