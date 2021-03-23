Global Immunohistochemistry Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size study, by Product (Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, Kits), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Testing), by End-User (Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Immunohistochemistry Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Immunohistochemistry (IHC), is a vital application of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies that helps to understand the tissue distribution of an antigen. It is utilized in identification of antigens, tumor cell proliferation, enzymes and tumor suppressor genes. Immunohistochemical staining is extensively used in the diagnosis of abnormal cells such as found in cancerous tumors. Specific molecular markers are traits of specific cellular events such as proliferation or death cell (apoptosis). Further, immunohistochemistry is widely used in critical research to understand the circulation and localization of biomarkers and differentially expressed proteins in various parts of biological tissue. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, etc., increasing drug discovery and development activities and the introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the American Heart Association, there were around 17.6 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016, and a number is projected to grow to almost 23.6 million by 2030. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for immunohistochemistry, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the high installation cost of IHC equipment, along with limited reimbursement are the few factors expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Immunohistochemistry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of IHC instruments in laboratories and diagnostic centers, along the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rapidly growing elderly population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam PLC

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Antibodies

Equipment

Reagents

Kits

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Testing

By End-User:

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Immunohistochemistry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

