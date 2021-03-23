Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 8.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size study, by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services & Software), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarray, Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Tests, Others), by End-User (Hospital & Academic Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 8.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The molecular diagnostics is a technique used to examine biological markers involved in a broad range of human ailments. Molecular diagnostic tests are the basic part of a successful healthcare system. Molecular diagnostic tests deliver vital information that helps healthcare patients and providers to make accurate medical decisions for better outcome of a medical procedure. This technique often provides quantitative measurements that inform each stage of care and facilitate successful management of health circumstances. Molecular diagnostics tools enhance the clinical setting, offer sensitive and rapid approaches for the identification and monitor various infectious diseases such as types of cancer, and other chronic diseases. Thus, rise in the incidences of infectious diseases and cancer owing to growing elderly population, along with the growing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Molecular Diagnostics, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new molecular diagnostic tests are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Molecular Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases, presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rapid rise in clinical laboratories across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increased healthcare spending by a larger population base and growing aging population in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biomrieux Sa

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Grifols, S.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray

Others

By Application:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Tests

Others

By End-User:

Hospital & Academic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

InvestorsGlobal Molecular Diagnostics Market

