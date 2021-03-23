Global Mycoplasma Testing Market is valued approximately USD 662 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Size study, by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services), by Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Elisa, Direct Assays, Indirect Assays, DNA Staining, Others), by Application (Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End-of-Production Cell Testing, Others), by End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market is valued approximately USD 662 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mycoplasma is referred to as the class of bacteria commonly present in cell culture. It is also known as mollicutes, these bacteria require a cell wall, which make them impervious to frequently use antibiotics, such as penicillin. Mycoplasma is easily spread via droplets throughout cell culture and can persist in dried form for months. Mycoplasma infection is complex to see with a microscope and involves specific testing, to be detected. Infection can have an acute impact on experimental work reliant on the species present. Mycoplasma organisms can affect cell growth, tumorigenicity, metabolism and response to chemotherapy. Rising research activities conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increased government support and funding in research activities, and growing cell culture contamination around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, has announced its plans to invest almost $259 million for its novel Biologicals Development Center (BDC), to be sited as a R&D hub in Germany. Similarly, Merck KGaA is also planning to invest around $16 billion in R&D over the next five years, in addition to its yearly investment of $7 billion. Therefore, a huge amount of investments in R&D activities, is expected to drive the demand for mycoplasma testing products around the world. However, high degree of consolidation acts and stringent regulatory framework are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mycoplasma Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expanding healthcare expenditure and rising investments by the U.S. government to enhance research-based activities in biopharmaceutical industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to regulatory policies enacted by healthcare organizations for improving biosafety quality in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

American Type Culture Collection

Biounique Testing Laboratories Inc.

Invivogen

Promocell GmbH

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

By Technique:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Elisa

Direct Assays

Indirect Assays

DNA Staining

Others

By Application:

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End-of-Production Cell Testing

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

InvestorsGlobal Mycoplasma Testing Market

