Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026 Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size study, by Product Type (Strips, Lancets & Lancing Devices, Meters), by Testing Site (Fingertip, Alternate Site Testing), by End-User (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care settings, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. In recent years, the demand for point-of-care glucose testing has been witnessed significant growth. Point-of-care glucose testing helps in performing effective diagnosis at the patient’s bedside as compared to conventional laboratory testing. Point-of-care testing (POCT) for glucose monitoring is a valuable tool for supervising diabetic patients in outpatient settings. Further, point-of-care glucose testing devices and electronic medical records also allow sharing of test results instantly with healthcare providers. Potential operational benefits with reduced operating times, rapid decision-making capabilities, and high dependency strengthening the market growth of point-of-care glucose testing. Further, rise in the prevalence of diabetes, growing number of elderly population and increase in preference for home health care among people are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), the number of adults with diabetes was estimated around 415 million in 2015, and this number is projected to grow to almost 578 million by 2030, globally. Similarly, IDF also estimated that the number of diabetic patients in Europe is likely to rise from nearly 33 million in 2010 to 38 million in 2030. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Point-of-Care Glucose Testing, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, accuracy issues in testing, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders, increase in number of product approvals and favorable government initiatives in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Roche Diabetes Care

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC.

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

EKF Diagnostics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Strips

Lancets & Lancing Devices

Meters

By Testing Site:

Fingertip

Alternate Site Testing

By End-User:

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

