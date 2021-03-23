Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market is valued approximately at USD 43.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Services (Early Phase Development Services, Clinical Research Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services, Data Management Services), by Therapeutic Area (Central Nervous System (CNS), Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Others), by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market is valued approximately at USD 43.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The contract research organization (CRO) often known as a clinical research organization that helps the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies and medical device industry in the type of research services outsourced on a contract basis. A CRO provide services as biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, biopharmaceutical development, pharmacovigilance, clinical research, and clinical trials management. CROs also assist research institutions, universities, and organizations besides governmental organizations (such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and more). Recently, due to the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic, biopharma industrys shift focus on developing therapies and vaccines to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 cases but it may potentially disrupt clinical trials for other diseases. Thus, some organizations are outsourcing their tasks to CRO services on a contract basis. Moreover, rise in number of clinical trials, increasing outsourcing of R&D activities and escalating demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Clinical Leader, in 2017, there was a minor increment in clinical outsourcing penetration as it grew from 43% to 45%. While the mainstream of outsourcing still lies with large and full service CROs. Thus, the percentage of work going to specialist CROs is rising owing to a need for experts in therapeutic areas and indications and regulatory requirements. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services for tracking drugs to avoid product recalls, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, regulatory pressure on CROs and dearth of skilled professionals are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in its biosimilar and biologics market, high-quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, and increase in clinical trial in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the high prevalence of chronic conditions and establishment of government authorities to regulate clinical trials, such as Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

Major market player included in this report are:

IQVIA

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories

WuXi App Tec

Syneos Health Inc.

Paraxel International

PRA Health Sciences

PPD

ICON PLC

Medpace Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Early Phase Development Services

Clinical Research Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

By Therapeutic Area:

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

