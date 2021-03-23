Global Refrigeration Appliances Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

While suppliers have been unable to replenish inventories, new arrivals have not sold out as quickly as they once did. Previously consumers were inclined to buy as many units as they could in anticipation of future shortages. However, the loss of purchasing power due to the extraordinary inflation seen in Venezuela has placed pressure on households limiting the amount they can spend on large appliances. As many consumers are no longer able to replace broken or ageing refrigeration appliances, th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797874-refrigeration-appliances-in-venezuela

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flight-navigation-system-market-report-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-defibrillator-pads-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05

Table of Contents

REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

February 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Volume Sales of Refrigeration Appliances Continue To Decline in 2018

Electric Wine Coolers/chillers Remains A Niche

Refrigeration Appliances Remain Centre Stage in Government Sponsored Programmes

Competitive Landscape

Haier Continues To Lead Refrigeration Appliances

Foreign Brands Dominate

Service and Price Are the Most Important Attributes for Consumers

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 16 Production, Imports and Exports of Refrigeration Appliances: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Shortage of Products Forces Electronics and Appliances Specialist Retailers To Diversify Their Stores

New Type of Consumer Is Buying Appliances in Venezuela

Multinationals Continue To Reduce Operations in 2018

Internet Retailing Continues Gaining Ground in Consumer Appliances

Downward Trend Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 21 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 22 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 23 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Table 24 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Market Data

Table 25 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2013-2018

Table 31 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 34 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 41 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 42 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2018-2023

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105