Global Air Treatment Products Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Air treatment products has seen a further decline in retail volume terms in 2018, continuing the negative performance seen throughout the review period. Shortages of foreign exchange prevented a continuous presence of recognisable brands, while planned power cuts due to an insufficient generation of electric are now a common occurrence in Venezuela. These factors are negatively affecting air treatment products because when energy is restored, some air conditioning units have become damaged. The…

Euromonitor International’s Air Treatment Products in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN VENEZUELA

Euromonitor International

February 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Air Treatment Products Continues To Struggle

Cooling Fans Sees the Best Performance

Technical Service and Price the Main Factors in Purchasing Decisions

Competitive Landscape

Electrodomésticos Inelec Leads the Category

Multinationals Dominate Air Treatment Products

Companies Focus on Energy Efficient Products To Comply With the Law

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Air Conditioners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Air Treatment Products: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Air Treatment Products by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 9 Production, Imports and Exports of Air Conditioners: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Air Treatment Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Shortage of Products Forces Electronics and Appliances Specialist Retailers To Diversify Their Stores

New Type of Consumer Is Buying Appliances in Venezuela

Multinationals Continue To Reduce Operations in 2018

Internet Retailing Continues Gaining Ground in Consumer Appliances

Downward Trend Expected To Continue Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 14 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 15 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2013-2018

Table 16 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2018-2023

Market Data

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2018….continued

