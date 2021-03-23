Warehouse Automation and Control Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Bastian Solutions, Daifuku, Dematic, KNAPP AG, Manhattan Associates, Mecalux SA, Oracle, SSI SCHAEFER, Tecsys, Vanderlande

“Warehouse Automation and Control Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Warehouse Automation and Control Market.

Warehouse automation and control manage, automate, and control the warehouse activities. Warehouse automation and controls involve various software and hardware such as robots, AS/RS, conveyors and sorters, racks, and other equipment that are designed and programmed to perform multiple tasks and control the warehouse operations. Growing automation, increasing digitalization, technology advancements, and the necessity of material handling equipment are the major driving factor for the growth of the warehouse automation and control market during the forecast period.

The emergence of industrial revolution 4.0, coupled with the increased focus on improving service quality in warehouses, positively impacts the warehouse automation and control market growth. Further, an increase in the adoption of software for different activities such as inventory management, warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and warehouse execution system are also fueling the growth of the warehouse automation and control market. The growing adoption rate of process automation across different industry verticals and increased focus on improving warehousing tasks, reduce time consumption in various functions while boosting accuracy, reliability, and engaging low workforce are expected to influence the growth of the warehouse automation and control market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Warehouse Automation and Control market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Warehouse Automation and Control market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Warehouse Automation and Control market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

KNAPP AG

Manhattan Associates

Mecalux SA

Oracle Corporation

SSI SCHAEFER GROUP

Tecsys Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

The “Global Warehouse Automation and Control Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Warehouse Automation and Control market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Warehouse Automation and Control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Warehouse Automation and Control market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global warehouse automation and control market is segmented on the basis of component, equipment, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of equipment the market is segmented as AS/RS, conveyors and sortation, warehouse transporters (AGVS/AMRS), racks, picking and placing, palletizing and depalletizing, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, wholesalers and distributors, healthcare and pharmaceutical, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Warehouse Automation and Control market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Warehouse Automation and Control Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Warehouse Automation and Control market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Warehouse Automation and Control market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Warehouse Automation and Control Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Warehouse Automation and Control Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Warehouse Automation and Control Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Warehouse Automation and Control Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

